Corey La Barrie’s YouTube partner, Crawford Collins, breaks silence on his death

YouTuber Crawford Collins has broken his silence on the death of his collaborator Corey La Barrie, who died following a car crash on his 25th birthday on Sunday.

Two days after La Barrie’s death, Collins posted a photo of the two of them together, writing that his partner’s “legacy will live forever.”

“Corey, you were my brother/best friend/channel partner and one crazy motherf–ker. From the the 1st day I met you you’ve done nothing but push me to be a better person and help me out any chance you had,” Collins wrote.

“Anytime I needed help with a video or had no money to call an uber or needed a place to stay you were always the 1st one to help me out and the same would go for any of your friends that needed the same. You are the perfect example of a supportive friend and what everyone is saying about you supports that 1000x over.”

Story continues below advertisement

Collins said that La Barrie “always lived life to the fullest (even though it often got us into some trouble).”

“Those memories we share I will cherish forever. I’m gonna miss you yelling at me to ‘edit the video!’ or you asking me ‘did you send in the footage?’ and I wish more then[sic] anything that we could have accomplished all the big plans we had to for the future,” Collins wrote.

“But I take comfort in knowing how many people you impacted positively in such a short time and because of that your legacy will live forever.”

Collins said he’s “never been much of a writer” and he could “speak for hours about how much you’ve impacted me and everyone around you.”

“You’re a legend bro. Love you always,” Collins concluded his post.

Crawford Collins/Instagram.

Collins also added a link to a GoFundMe for La Barrie’s family in his Instagram bio.

“The untimely and sudden passing of Corey has left his family and friends in utter shock, in a jarring detour from the bright and promising future Corey had ahead of him,” the GoFundMe page reads.

“With such a shock, Corey’s family now has the mighty and wearying task to keep their lives in order after such a tragic loss for which they were not prepared. As you can imagine, the family is grieving right now and the last thing we want them to worry about is finances. Memorial expenses are only the beginning for Corey’s family.”

Story continues below advertisement

The page adds that while people who donate “may not be able to release Corey’s family of their emotional burdens,” their donations can “relieve them of some of the financial hardship and what will be a new reality to exist in.”

The GoFundMe page has a goal of $150,000 but has already surpassed that goal, having raised over $156,000.

Collins and La Barrie created their YouTube page, Corey & Crawford, in July 2019.

(WARNING: This video contains explicit language.)

Ink Master star Daniel Silva, 27, was arrested for murder in connection with La Barrie’s death on Monday, the Los Angeles Police Department’s (LAPD) Valley Traffic Division confirmed.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the LAPD, a 2020 McLaren 600LT “was travelling eastbound on Huston Street at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control.”

The car ran off the road and collided with a stop sign and a tree.

“The driver of the McLaren exited the vehicle and attempted to leave the scene but was stopped by citizens who came to render aid. No other vehicles were involved in the collision,” according to a press release from the police.

After the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene, Silva and La Barrie, 25, were transported to a local hospital but the YouTuber succumbed to his injuries.