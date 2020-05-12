‘Ink Master’ star arrested after YouTuber Corey La Barrie killed in crash

Ink Master star Daniel Silva, 27, has been arrested for murder after YouTuber Corey La Barrie died following a car crash on his 25th birthday on Sunday.

The Los Angeles Police Department’s Valley Traffic Division confirmed the arrest of Silva on Monday, saying “a 2020 McLaren 600LT was travelling eastbound on Huston Street at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control.”

The car ran off the road and collided with a stop sign and a tree.

“The driver of the McLaren exited the vehicle and attempted to leave the scene but was stopped by citizens who came to render aid. No other vehicles were involved in the collision,” according to a press release from the police.

After the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene, Silva and La Barrie, 25, were transported to a local hospital but the YouTuber succumbed to his injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Silva, who was featured on many seasons of Ink Master, suffered non-life-threatening injuries from the crash.

“Drivers are reminded to obey the rules of the road and to drive at a safe speed. Speed kills and reckless driving puts other innocent bystanders in danger as well. If you are involved in a collision, you should pull over and stop as soon as it is safe to do so, notify emergency services, and remain at the scene to identify yourself,” the press release added.

La Barrie thanked his fans for their birthday wishes in his last tweet on Sunday before his death.

Thank you for the birthday wishes love you guys! And if you have the intro to my stream how did you like it? — Corey La Barrie (@coreylabarrie) May 10, 2020

La Barrie’s mother posted a tribute to her son on Instagram, writing, “My heart breaks right now, on my sons 25 birthday today he was very drunk and got into a car with a drunk diver. The accident killed him instantly.”

Story continues below advertisement

“No words can describe the sadness I feel in loosening a child,” she wrote. “It just feels so unreal and I’m overwhelmed with grief. I love you so much Corey and will miss you so so much. It’s just so unfair.”

READ MORE: Nikki Bella reveals she was sexually assaulted twice as a teenager

La Barrie’s brother Jarrad also posted about his brother’s death on Instagram on Monday.

“This isn’t something I thought I would ever have to sit here and type out for a very long time or what I wanna do right now but everyone deserves to know, my brother Corey passed away last night in a car accident with his drunk friend driving,” Jarrad wrote.

“This is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do. I don’t how I’m suppose to do this without you.

Story continues below advertisement

“I miss you so much already this isn’t fair thank you for always being the best big brother I could ask for I love you so f–king much life’s never gonna be the same without you R.I.P P.S say hi to grandad and grandma for me I love you.”

jarradlabarrie/Instagram.

Popular YouTuber Ethan Dolan of the Dolan twins took to Instagram to post a statement about La Barrie’s death on Monday.

“My heart is hurting terribly. It especially hurts for Corey’s closest friends, family and most of all Corey,” he wrote. “We weren’t the closest of friends but whenever I saw Corey, whether it be at a party or just a run in in public, he made me feel like a close friend.

“He was easily the realest person in the room whenever I saw him. Full of compliments. He would always tell me how he kept up with a lot of things I was doing in my life and tell me how great I was doing.

“For a person to be so content with themselves that they want to make sure those around them feel special… that’s who he was.”

Story continues below advertisement

Friday singer Rebecca Black wrote, “oh god… this makes me incredibly sad. Corey La Barrie was always kind and knew how to lift people up, always brightened my day when I saw him. His friends really loved him so much and I am so sorry to them, his family and his supporters.”

oh god…this makes me incredibly sad. Corey La Barrie was always kind and knew how to lift people up. always brightened my day when i saw him. his friends really loved him so much, and i am so sorry to them, his family, and his supporters. 🤍 #RestInPeaceCoreyLaBarrie — Rebecca Black (@MsRebeccaBlack) May 11, 2020

Fellow YouTuber creator Ryan Abe said, “From the tours, to the random videos we made, to our late night heart to hearts, I will never forget you. I know your saying was ‘under appreciated’ but you are and always will be so f–king loved. Rest easy.”

Many fans of the YouTube star, whose channel has over 700,000 YouTube subscribers, took to social media to mourn the loss of La Barrie.

Story continues below advertisement

i cant imagine what the c4 house is feeling right now. if this is hard for us, imagine what it’s like for them who literally spent everyday together. we love you and we’re here for all of you! take all the time that you need to heal #RIPCoreyLaberrie #coreylabarrie — 𝗰𝗶𝗰𝗶/ fly high corey🕊 (@spamzcib) May 12, 2020

Corey La Barrie 🕊💙 a light in so many people’s lives bringing love, joy, laughter, and inspiration. thank you so much for everything you have done.

you were never under appreciated.

i hope you and wishbone are doing good up there.

we love you, corey. 🕊

fly high bub. pic.twitter.com/aOzxpvvKIU — 𝘢𝘳𝘪𝘦𝘫𝘰𝘺𝘤𝘦 🦋🕊 ily corey (@appreciatingcnc) May 12, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

#RIPCoreyLaberrie you will be missed and you will be in our hearts and never forgotten heaven has gained another angel we love you Corey the crazy guy 🕊🤍👼🏼💐 @coreylabarrie pic.twitter.com/Zj8wbSAmfs — yg.shxrtyy (@yg_shxrtyyy) May 12, 2020

I am so shocked. Corey was truly the most genuine and caring person on YouTube. He always made me and many other of his fans laugh and smile. God bless his family and friends in these hard times. R.I.P Corey u will b missed😪👼🏼❤️ #coreylabarrie pic.twitter.com/Y24pDLg6Q1 — Jessica Murray-Gibbons (@jmurraygibbons) May 12, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

I was going to paint my nails the same blue (as I have the color) but they just kept turning out horrible and smudged as I couldn’t stop crying. I can’t stop. It’s so scary that he’s just gone. Just like that. It doesn’t feel real. #RIPCoreyLaberrie #coreylabarrie #corey pic.twitter.com/vYOMbSfwel — Cyprus Smith (@CyprusSmith) May 12, 2020

I opened my window to see the clouds looking like this⬇️…Growing up, my parents would tell me that when the clouds look like this, it means that the ones we’ve recently lost have entered heaven….it brought a smile to my face & I’d thought I’d share it 💙 #coreylabarrie 👼🕊 pic.twitter.com/nCUJu5MxCq — 𝔹𝕒𝕣𝕣𝕒𝕒 𝕞𝕚𝕤𝕤𝕖𝕤 ℂ𝕠𝕣𝕖𝕪 🕊🔗 ♡︎ (@wdw_x_eben) May 12, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

The weird thing about the internet is that you can feel so attached to someone you have never met or spoken a word to in your life. It builds connections that hurt when they are forced to end. Ive been hoping this wasn’t true #ripcoreylabarrie #blueforcorey 💙🥺🙏🏻 @coreylabarrie pic.twitter.com/rGkWy6hAM8 — Maria Sanchez (@MariaGSanchez16) May 12, 2020

This is some truly heartbreaking news. Corey La Barrie, 25 year old YouTube star died in a car accident this weekend on his birthday under the influence of his friend Daniel Silva drink-driving. my love and thoughts go out to his family, and his close friends Kian and Jc 🕊 R.I.P pic.twitter.com/WAkmS5ufCS — EVANIA TAIRAKENA ☆ (@evaniatairakena) May 12, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

corey was such an amazing man. he cared so much about others and has such a sweet soul. i wish his family and friends the best. rip❤️🕊 #coreylabarrie — 𝕫𝕪𝕒𝕟𝕟𝕖 ᴷᴬ🕊 (@amouryummy) May 12, 2020

I’ve honestly never been so sad watching a Kian and JC video💔 #coreylabarrie pic.twitter.com/zSQOfLPZSl — Diana (@Queeen__Dee) May 11, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

I asked @coreylabarrie to make a cameo for anybody who needed a pick me up during this stressful time, it has a different purpose now. Corey was an amazing guy with a pure heart&brilliant smile. My heart hurts as many others do but remember how much he loved everyone 💔 pic.twitter.com/DJoTjPe4QZ — Ilana Karp (@IlanaKarp) May 11, 2020

corey la barrie.

a son, a friend, an inspiration, a role model, an influencer, and an amazing person.

rest easy angel. we love you. 🕊❤️#RestInPeaceCoreyLaBarrie pic.twitter.com/9O1Qfi6NWp — 𝐣𝐨𝐬𝐞𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐞 🕊 (@adequatebrock) May 11, 2020

Story continues below advertisement