‘Ink Master’ star arrested after YouTuber Corey La Barrie killed in crash

Ink Master star Daniel Silva, 27, has been arrested for murder after YouTuber Corey La Barrie died following a car crash on his 25th birthday on Sunday.
The Los Angeles Police Department’s Valley Traffic Division confirmed the arrest of Silva on Monday, saying “a 2020 McLaren 600LT was travelling eastbound on Huston Street at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control.”
The car ran off the road and collided with a stop sign and a tree.
“The driver of the McLaren exited the vehicle and attempted to leave the scene but was stopped by citizens who came to render aid. No other vehicles were involved in the collision,” according to a press release from the police.
After the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene, Silva and La Barrie, 25, were transported to a local hospital but the YouTuber succumbed to his injuries.
Silva, who was featured on many seasons of Ink Master, suffered non-life-threatening injuries from the crash.
“Drivers are reminded to obey the rules of the road and to drive at a safe speed. Speed kills and reckless driving puts other innocent bystanders in danger as well. If you are involved in a collision, you should pull over and stop as soon as it is safe to do so, notify emergency services, and remain at the scene to identify yourself,” the press release added.
La Barrie thanked his fans for their birthday wishes in his last tweet on Sunday before his death.
La Barrie’s mother posted a tribute to her son on Instagram, writing, “My heart breaks right now, on my sons 25 birthday today he was very drunk and got into a car with a drunk diver. The accident killed him instantly.”
“No words can describe the sadness I feel in loosening a child,” she wrote. “It just feels so unreal and I’m overwhelmed with grief. I love you so much Corey and will miss you so so much. It’s just so unfair.”
La Barrie’s brother Jarrad also posted about his brother’s death on Instagram on Monday.
“This isn’t something I thought I would ever have to sit here and type out for a very long time or what I wanna do right now but everyone deserves to know, my brother Corey passed away last night in a car accident with his drunk friend driving,” Jarrad wrote.
“This is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do. I don’t how I’m suppose to do this without you.
“I miss you so much already this isn’t fair thank you for always being the best big brother I could ask for I love you so f–king much life’s never gonna be the same without you R.I.P P.S say hi to grandad and grandma for me I love you.”
Popular YouTuber Ethan Dolan of the Dolan twins took to Instagram to post a statement about La Barrie’s death on Monday.
“My heart is hurting terribly. It especially hurts for Corey’s closest friends, family and most of all Corey,” he wrote. “We weren’t the closest of friends but whenever I saw Corey, whether it be at a party or just a run in in public, he made me feel like a close friend.
“He was easily the realest person in the room whenever I saw him. Full of compliments. He would always tell me how he kept up with a lot of things I was doing in my life and tell me how great I was doing.
“For a person to be so content with themselves that they want to make sure those around them feel special… that’s who he was.”
Friday singer Rebecca Black wrote, “oh god… this makes me incredibly sad. Corey La Barrie was always kind and knew how to lift people up, always brightened my day when I saw him. His friends really loved him so much and I am so sorry to them, his family and his supporters.”
Fellow YouTuber creator Ryan Abe said, “From the tours, to the random videos we made, to our late night heart to hearts, I will never forget you. I know your saying was ‘under appreciated’ but you are and always will be so f–king loved. Rest easy.”
Many fans of the YouTube star, whose channel has over 700,000 YouTube subscribers, took to social media to mourn the loss of La Barrie.
