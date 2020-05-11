6ix9ine, out of prison for over a month, breaks YouTube record, addresses being called a ‘rat’

Send this page to someone via email

WARNING: This story contains explicit language.

Tekashi 6ix9ine was released from prison on April 2, four months early, by a judge who cited his asthma and the greater danger he would face behind bars during the novel coronavirus outbreak. The rapper is already breaking records.

6ix9ine lit up social media last Friday, releasing a new song and video created during his home confinement just weeks after being freed from federal lockup.

1:09 What is racketeering? Rapper 6ix9ine pleads not guilty to RICO charges What is racketeering? Rapper 6ix9ine pleads not guilty to RICO charges

In his new music video for his song GOOBA, the 24-year-old rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, puts on a rainbow-coloured performance accompanied by six women and a puppy. At times, his ankle monitor is plainly visible.

READ MORE: 6ix9ine released from prison early over coronavirus risk

After 6ix9ine released his first new single since being released from prison, it broke YouTube’s record the most-watched hip-hop video in a 24-hour span.

Story continues below advertisement

The video has garnered the biggest 24-hour debut for a hip-hop video in YouTube history, according to Chart Data.

.@6ix9ine's "GOOBA" garnered the biggest 24 hour debut for a hip-hop video in YouTube history. — chart data (@chartdata) May 9, 2020

As of this writing, the video has over 94 million views. According to estimates, 43 million views were registered on the first day, which is the highest in YouTube history for a hip-hop song.

(WARNING: This video contains explicit language.)

The previous record was held by Eminem for his fiery diss track Killshot, directed at Machine Gun Kelly (MGK). The artwork featured the likeness of MGK with two crosses emblazoned over his eyes, topped off with the crosshair of a gun to truly mark the kill shot. The MGK diss track hit more than 36 million views within its first 24 hours in 2018.

Story continues below advertisement

6ix9ine also broke an Instagram Live record on May 8 when he returned to the public eye to talk about being called a “rat.”

When he went live on Instagram, there were more than two million viewers at the video’s peak.

The Stoopid rapper was sentenced in December after he had testified against members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods gang. The deal earned him leniency from charges that could have subjected him to a mandatory minimum of 37 years in prison for crimes that included orchestrating a shooting in which an innocent bystander was wounded.

Many rappers took to Instagram after the release of 6ix9ine to call him a rat, including Meek Mill and Snoop Dogg.

6ix9ine addressed “snitching” against the members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods gang during his record-breaking Instagram Live.

“Y’all really didn’t have a reason to dislike me. But now, y’all got a reason, so the go-to is, ‘He snitched,'” the rapper explained. “My fans, my family don’t deserve that, and I’m sorry. Listen, I snitched (and) I ratted, but who was I supposed to be loyal to?”

The FEFE rapper went on to explain why he “snitched” on his former manager, Shotti, and members of the gang by addressing rumours involving Shotti and Sara Molina, the mother of his daughter.

Story continues below advertisement

“But where was the loyalty when you were sleeping with my baby mother?” he said. “Where was the loyalty when you were caught on the wiretap trying to kill me? Where was the loyalty when you tried to kidnap my mother? Where was the loyalty when you stole millions of dollars, so who broke it first?”

The rapper went on to say how he wasn’t “about that gang s–t” and that he saw hip hop as a way to get him and his family out of poverty.

“When I met son, he was sleeping on the rug! ‘Listen, I’m a Mexican, rainbow-haired kid and I rap. I’m not about that gang s–t but I know how to get us out,'” 6ix9ine said. “If you can’t hold me down out here in the free world, what makes you think if I would’ve held it down, you wouldn’t violate me in prison?

“I appreciate every little thing and I did nothing wrong. Yes, I didn’t need all of that beef. I’m the biggest artist in the f–king world,” 6ix9ine ranted.

“Men lie, women lie, numbers don’t. Look at the viewers, look up. Two million. Numbers don’t lie,” he said while looking at the two million count of the viewers watching his Instagram Live.

The rapper also seemed to address his new feud with Meek Mill, saying: “You lived your whole life trying to be a real n—a and try to s–t on a kid like me.”

Story continues below advertisement

“For a rat to come home and do more numbers than you, I would be mad, too. If a rat came home the way I came home and did more numbers than me, I would be mad. You have every reason to be mad,” he said on Instagram Live.

(WARNING: This video contains explicit language.)

READ MORE: 6ix9ine recounts alleged abduction for jury during trial

Meek Mill took to Twitter ahead of 6ix9ine’s Instagram Live and wrote: “I hope that rat going live to apologize to the people he told on or the victim…. Y’all forgot that fast a ‘rat’ killed Nipsey (Hussle) he wasn’t suppose to be on the streets! That’s the only thing ima day (sic) because he’s dead… left his baby mom and child like a coward as targets!”

Story continues below advertisement

I hope that rat going live to apologize to the people he told on or the victim….. Y’all forgot that fast a “rat” killed nipsey he wasn’t suppose to be on the streets! That’s the only thing ima day because he’s dead… left his baby mom and child like a coward as targets! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) May 8, 2020

Meek Mill continued: “Now you just a (sic)informant behind a keyboard tryna troll families you ruined so it’s not gone hit the same… and by the way I’m doing this for my ‘sons’ so you won’t be around to impact their lives ever!!!”

Now you just a informant behind a keyboard tryna troll families you ruined so it’s not gone hit the same… and by the way I’m doing this for my “sons” so you won’t be around to impact their lives ever!!! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) May 8, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

In another tweet, Meek Mill wrote: “I got wayyyyyyyyyy more money too don’t even bring that up … I don’t do the internet numbers we do the bank!”

I got wayyyyyyyyyyyy more money too don’t even bring that up … I don’t do the internet numbers we do the bank! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) May 8, 2020

Following his Instagram Live, 6ix9ine posted a photo on his balcony while holding a lot of money, and the rapper’s lawyer, Lance Lazzaro, has revealed that he had to be relocated.

Lazzaro said 6ix9ine had to be moved to a different house due to security concerns stemming from the photos he took from the balcony.

After 6ix9ine took the photos on his balcony — which does not violate his house arrest — a neighbour posted footage online of the rapper during his photo shoot and his address.

Story continues below advertisement

Lazzaro informed authorities of the relocation due to safety concerns.

— With files from the Associated Press