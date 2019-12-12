6ix9ine says he had ‘a feeling of relief’ after his arrest

Send this page to someone via email

Tekashi 6ix9ine has written an emotional letter to Judge Paul A. Engelmayer expressing remorse over his actions ahead of his sentencing for gang-related crimes on Dec. 18.

In the letter, obtained by The New York Post, 6ix9ine apologizes and says he’s deserving of a second chance.

“As my sentencing date approaches, I am becoming more and more overwhelmed with emotions. More than anything, I am extremely grateful for this opportunity to express my remorse to you, your Honour, over this situation,” 6ix9ine wrote.

In January, 6ix9ine began co-operating with federal prosecutors after pleading guilty to nine crimes and saying he had joined a violent New York City gang and helped others try to kill a rival gang member.

6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, had publicly identified himself as a member of a street gang in his music, but he’s also admitted it in a courtroom.

The Stoopid rapper said he also helped other gang members rob people at gunpoint as part of a pledge by new gang members to commit at least two crimes.

With his deal with prosecutors, 6ix9ine can gain leniency at sentencing on an otherwise mandatory minimum of 47 years in prison if he admits to all crimes and testifies truthfully.

“I find it difficult to find the right words to express what my life has been like for the last year,” 6ix9ine wrote in the letter. “It honestly feels like my world is crashing down. There is no excuse, no justification and no apology good enough in this world to explain my crimes.”

6ix9ine said that while he’s been in prison he’s “had time to reflect on the recklessness and foolishness” of his decisions.

“I wake up every morning asking myself was it worth it? I know that my life will never be the same but hopefully this change will be for the better because beyond all of this, I still consider myself a role model to millions of people as an artist, a celebrity and as a human being,” the Gummo rapper said.

“I’m happy that the public was able to witness me dealing with the consequences of my actions because I feel like it sheds a light on what can come from gang affiliation.

“I know that this is part of the plan that God has for me and I am confident that I am ready to face this thing head on.”

The 23-year-old rapper acknowledged his affiliation with the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods in his apology letter.

“Before my arrest I publicly disassociated myself from Nine Trey but I knew that it would come with a price. I knew from previous incidents that the gang would retaliate against me for denouncing them in public,” he wrote.

“Prior to my arrest, I was kidnapped by members of the gang, became aware of the fact that the mother of my child was having sexual relations with one of my co-defendants and that they were stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from me. I had a feeling of relief when I was arrested by the Government because I felt stuck, like the gang had control of my life and that I would never be able to escape their grip.

“I needed to do something before it was too late.” Tweet This

6ix9ine ended his letter by saying he does not consider himself a victim because his actions “contributed to this mess.”

“I placed myself in this position with choices that I made,” he wrote.

“I now know that I am remorseful for what happened because I was blessed with the gift of an opportunity that most people dream of but I squandered it by getting involved with the wrong people and misrepresenting myself when I should have been true to myself and my fans.”

6ix9ine apologized to the victims of his actions, his family and his fans who “look up to” him and were “misled.”

“I’m truly sorry for the harm that I’ve caused. If given a second chance, I will not let this Court down and I will dedicate a portion of my life to helping others not make the same mistakes that I’ve made,” 6ix9ine concluded his letter.

On Dec. 12, United States attorney Geoffrey S. Berman submitted a letter to the judge officially recommending that 6ix9ine’s sentence be reduced.

“[Daniel] Hernandez provided the Government with critical insight into the structure and organization of Nine Trey, identified the gang’s key players, and described acts of violence that he personally witnessed or that he heard about from other Nine Trey members,” he wrote in a letter, obtained by Pitchfork

Berman added that 6ix9ine’s testimony and the media coverage surrounding his case has put him in danger.

“Hernandez testified in the face of threats of safety to him and his family.”

6ix9ine’s sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 18.