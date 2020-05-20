Corey La Barrie: ‘Ink Master’ star Daniel Silva charged with murder in YouTuber’s death

Send this page to someone via email

Ink Master star Daniel Silva, 27, has been charged with murder after YouTuber Corey La Barrie died following a car crash on his 25th birthday earlier this month.

Silva faces one count of murder and could see a sentence of 15 years to life in state prison, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced on Tuesday.

The former reality TV star was arrested May 11 after he allegedly ran his car off the road and collided with a stop sign and a tree.

The Los Angeles Police Department’s (LAPD) valley traffic division confirmed the arrest of Silva at the time, saying: “A 2020 McLaren 600LT was travelling eastbound on Huston Street at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control.”

“The driver of the McLaren exited the vehicle and attempted to leave the scene but was stopped by citizens who came to render aid. No other vehicles were involved in the collision,” according to a press release from the police.

After the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene, Silva and La Barrie, 25, were transported to a local hospital, but the YouTuber succumbed to his injuries.

Silva, who was featured on many seasons of Ink Master, suffered non-life-threatening injuries from the crash.

“Drivers are reminded to obey the rules of the road and to drive at a safe speed. Speed kills and reckless driving puts other innocent bystanders in danger as well. If you are involved in a collision, you should pull over and stop as soon as it is safe to do so, notify emergency services and remain at the scene to identify yourself,” the LAPD added.

Mike Lopez, media relations officer for LAPD, told USA Today that Silva “was driving the car under the influence of alcohol, crashed and killed the passenger. So he’s been charged with murder and is in police custody.”

La Barrie thanked his fans for their birthday wishes in his last tweet before his death.

Thank you for the birthday wishes love you guys! And if you have the intro to my stream how did you like it? — Corey La Barrie (@coreylabarrie) May 10, 2020

La Barrie’s mother posted a tribute to her son on Instagram, writing: “My heart breaks right now, on my sons (sic) 25 birthday today he was very drunk and got into a car with a drunk diver. The accident killed him instantly.

“No words can describe the sadness I feel in loosening (sic) a child,” she wrote. “It just feels so unreal and I’m overwhelmed with grief. I love you so much Corey and will miss you so so much. It’s just so unfair.”