Body found at site of suspicious brush fire on Surrey-Langley border

Surrey RCMP are investigating after a body was found at the site of a suspicious brush fire on the Surrey-Langley border.

Langley RCMP and the Langley Fire Department were called to a wooded area near 46A Avenue and 196A Street around 11 a.m. Wednesday.

When the fire was extinguished, crews found a deceased person. Investigators have not determined a cause of death, but police are treating it as suspicious.

The incident was subsequently determined to be within the City of Surrey, and Surrey RCMP have now taken conduct of the file.

Police have not released any information regarding the identity of the deceased.

