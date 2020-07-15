Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Nova Scotia municipalities remain limited to virtual meetings

By Alicia Draus Global News
Posted July 15, 2020 6:01 pm
Some Nova Scotia municipal councillors want meetings to go back to normal
WATCH: Several municipal councillors are calling on the province to let them get back to in-person meetings.

As many provinces continue to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic, some are wondering when Nova Scotia politics will return to normal.

Municipalities across the province had to switch over to virtual meetings due to COVID-19, as directed by the province’s Minister of Municipal Affairs as part of the state of emergency declared on March 22.

The state of emergency has been extended multiple times and remains in effect until at least July 26.

Read more: State of emergency extended in Nova Scotia again; province hits 1,000 resolved cases

The directive from the Minister ordered all municipalities to “discontinue holding their meetings in person,” allowing “only virtual meetings” to be held.

Now that businesses have been allowed to reopen and workers have slowly begun to return to workplaces, it has some wondering why in-person council meetings can’t also resume across the province.

Story continues below advertisement
“[It] made perfect sense in March and April, and maybe even in May, but for over a month we’ve requested the option to meet in person,” said David Mitchell, mayor of Bridgewater, N.S.

“That’s been rejected.”

Tweet This

Mitchell says the council chamber in Bridgewater has already been rearranged so that it would allow for eight feet between all council members, which is more than the required six feet for physical distancing.

“I just don’t understand the justification for preventing local government from having meetings in person,” said Mitchell.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“I could legally have my council over in my backyard for a barbecue if we’re social distancing, but I can’t have them around the council chambers eight feet apart because that would come with an up to $10,000 fine.”

Coronavirus: Restaurants now operating at 100 per cent capacity as Nova Scotia continues to reopen
Coronavirus: Restaurants now operating at 100 per cent capacity as Nova Scotia continues to reopen

But not every municipality is ready to move back to in-person meetings.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

In Halifax, it would still take some time to figure out how to do things safely.

“With us, we certainly sit within fairly close proximity, and there’s not a lot of room behind us to enter and exit the chambers, so that is going to be a challenge,” said Lisa Blackburn, deputy mayor of Halifax.

Blackburn says that, for the most part, virtual meetings have been working well for Halifax Regional Council, but she says there are some things that can be missed.

“Certainly the public participation piece is the big one that we have to deal with now,” said Blackburn.

“We do have a number of public hearings coming up in the near future and we have to find a way to do those.”

Tweet This
N.S. opposition parties want Premier to face reporters and committees
N.S. opposition parties want Premier to face reporters and committees

The Department of Municipal Affairs declined an interview request, but in a statement acknowledged that some municipalities have reached out looking for more flexibility.

Story continues below advertisement

However, the department said, “for now, the Ministerial Order stands. The technology is available for municipalities to have virtual meetings through programs like Zoom or Skype.”

Read more: Nova Scotia parents call for more transparency in government’s back-to-school plan

Mitchell says allowing in-person meetings wouldn’t mean they would be required and virtual meetings could still be done, or even a hybrid model could be used if some individual councillors don’t feel comfortable returning.

But he says it should ultimately be up to each individual municipality to chose what works best.

“Lots of people would say they’re getting tired of virtual meetings, and I think it changes the dynamic,” said Mitchell.

“The distance of a virtual meeting means you’re not getting into the same kind of robust discussion and debate you would normally have in person.”

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Nova ScotiaHRMHalifax Regional MunicipalityState Of EmergencyHalifax Regional CouncilMunicipal Politicscouncil meetingNova Scotia State Of Emergencymunicipal councilVirtual MeetingsDavid MitchellMinister of Municipal AffairsBridgewater Mayorin-person meetings
Flyers
More weekly flyers