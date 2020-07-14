Nova Scotia parents call for more transparency in government’s back-to-school plan

Send this page to someone via email

Over 100 parents from across Nova Scotia have signed a letter to Premier Stephen McNeil calling for the government to speed up the process and release its return-to-school plan.

The letter highlights four key concerns, which include the return-to-school plan, the quality of the at-home learning experience, how the economy will recover when children aren’t in school, as well as concerns surrounding provincial border protections.

“We are frustrated by your government’s failure to put children and their right to education squarely at the centre of Nova Scotia’s pandemic response,” the letter reads.

“Education is a human right and it is essential for the physical and psycho-social health of our children.”

For parent Jennifer Raven of Queensland, it all comes down to clear messaging.

“What I think would be the most valuable thing to know right now … is not just what their plan is for September, but what are the criteria and what is the backup plan if things get worse,” she said in an interview Tuesday.

“We need a lot more details on what that’s going to look like.”

In the letter, parents noted that they appreciated the government’s regular updates over the peak of the pandemic in Nova Scotia, but say several questions remain unanswered.

Bedford parent Claudine Szpilfogel points to what she calls a lack of government accountability behind the extended delay.

“The big issue with this government is that there’s no oversight. When you don’t have oversight within government, you don’t have any accountability. So that’s a real problem with the Liberal government,” Szpilfogel said.

In June, Progressive Conservative Opposition Leader Tim Houston detailed his party’s plan to reopen schools in September.

The province has yet to respond to the Opposition’s plan, and Szpilfogel is calling for the department to do so.

“We have nine provinces in this country that have tabled their plan for fall of 2020,” she said. “What do we get? ‘We don’t have a plan yet, we’re working on a plan.’

“How do parents plan for that?”

But some parents say they’re fine with province taking its time with a more cautious approach before fully releasing its reopening plan.

“Given the nature of the situation, it behooves those in power to take that time, and to consult with experts and to figure out how to have a measure of flexibility, which I would hope they’re incorporating into the plan for the school year,” said parent Ryan McKenna.

Global News has reached out to the Department of Education for comment and has yet to receive a response.