State of emergency extended in Nova Scotia again; province hits 1,000 resolved cases  

The Nova Scotia government is once again extending the provincial state of emergency as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a news release Friday, the province said the state of emergency extension is happening to protect the health and safety of Nova Scotians and ensure the safe reopening of businesses and services.

The order will take effect at noon Sunday, July 12 and extend to noon Sunday, July 26, unless government terminates or extends it.

The province first declared the state of emergency on March 22.

3 active cases remain

Nova Scotia is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

This is the second day in a row with no new cases in Nova Scotia. The most recent case was reported on Wednesday and was connected to a truck driver who travelled outside of Canada as an essential service worker.

The province reported one additional resolved case on Friday, dropping that total to three. One person remains in hospital.

There are no licensed long-term care homes in Nova Scotia with active cases of COVID-19.

To date, Nova Scotia has 56,614 negative test results, 1,066 positive COVID-19 cases and 63 deaths and three active COVID-19 cases.

