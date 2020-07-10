Menu

Health

State of emergency extended in Nova Scotia again; province hits 1,000 resolved cases  

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted July 10, 2020 12:28 pm
Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, speaks at a COVID-19 press briefing in Halifax on Thursday, July 9, 2020.
Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, speaks at a COVID-19 press briefing in Halifax on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Government of Nova Scotia

The Nova Scotia government is once again extending the provincial state of emergency as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a news release Friday, the province said the state of emergency extension is happening to protect the health and safety of Nova Scotians and ensure the safe reopening of businesses and services.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia premier accuses union of divisiveness after assault on officer

The order will take effect at noon Sunday, July 12 and extend to noon Sunday, July 26, unless government terminates or extends it.

The province first declared the state of emergency on March 22.

3 active cases remain

Nova Scotia is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

1 new coronavirus case identified in Nova Scotia, total active cases at 4
1 new coronavirus case identified in Nova Scotia, total active cases at 4

This is the second day in a row with no new cases in Nova Scotia. The most recent case was reported on Wednesday and was connected to a truck driver who travelled outside of Canada as an essential service worker.

Trending Stories

The province reported one additional resolved case on Friday, dropping that total to three. One person remains in hospital.

READ MORE: N.S. truck driver who travelled outside Canada tests positive for coronavirus

There are no licensed long-term care homes in Nova Scotia with active cases of COVID-19.

To date, Nova Scotia has 56,614 negative test results, 1,066 positive COVID-19 cases and 63 deaths and three active COVID-19 cases.

