Nova Scotia to hold COVID-19 press briefing Thursday at noon

Nova Scotia’s premier and chief medical officer of health will be holding a coronavirus press briefing on Thursday.
Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang are scheduled to hold the briefing in Halifax at noon.
READ MORE: N.S. truck driver who travelled outside Canada tests positive for coronavirus
The press briefing comes a day after the province announced one new case of COVID-19 connected to a Nova Scotia truck driver who travelled outside Canada as an essential worker.
[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]
As of Wednesday, there are five active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.
There are still no licensed long-term care homes in Nova Scotia with active cases of COVID-19. The outbreak at Northwood Manor in Halifax was deemed resolved on Tuesday.
READ MORE: No new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia on Tuesday
To date, Nova Scotia has 55,818 negative test results, 1,066 COVID-19 cases and 63 deaths.View link »
Comments