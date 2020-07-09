Nova Scotia to hold COVID-19 press briefing Thursday at noon

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia’s premier and chief medical officer of health will be holding a coronavirus press briefing on Thursday.

Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang are scheduled to hold the briefing in Halifax at noon.

The press briefing comes a day after the province announced one new case of COVID-19 connected to a Nova Scotia truck driver who travelled outside Canada as an essential worker.

As of Wednesday, there are five active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.

There are still no licensed long-term care homes in Nova Scotia with active cases of COVID-19. The outbreak at Northwood Manor in Halifax was deemed resolved on Tuesday.

To date, Nova Scotia has 55,818 negative test results, 1,066 COVID-19 cases and 63 deaths.