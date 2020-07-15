Kamloops wildifire classified as ‘being held’

Send this page to someone via email

Despite the low wildfire danger rating in British Columbia, a grass fire has broken out west of Kamloops.

The fire, which was reported Tuesday evening, is up the hill near the Cinnamon Ridge compost facility.

KAMLOOPS, B.C. – The BC Wildfire Service is responding to a wildfire located North of the Cinnamon Ridge Compost Facility in conjunction with the Kamloops Fire Department. The Mara Hill, N of Ord Road (K20531) wildfire is visible (1/2) pic.twitter.com/kiKr495oPj — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) July 15, 2020

Two dozen firefighters responded to the blaze, according to BC Wildfire Service.

CFJC News said initial reports suggest the fire was caused by an electrical transformer exploding.

(2/2) in the Kamloops area and is estimated to be 3.2 hectares in size. The fire is currently classified as being held. Twenty-four BCWS crew members are responding to the fire. The cause of the wildfire is under investigation. No structures are threatened. — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) July 15, 2020

BC Wildfire Services said the blaze is estimated to be just over three hectares in size and is currently classified as being held.

–with files from CFJC News