Canada

Kamloops wildifire classified as ‘being held’

By Jules Knox Global News
Posted July 15, 2020 12:57 am
A grass fire that started near Kamloops is approximately three hectares in size and classified as being held.
A grass fire that started near Kamloops is approximately three hectares in size and classified as being held. Courtesy: CFJC News

Despite the low wildfire danger rating in British Columbia, a grass fire has broken out west of Kamloops.

The fire, which was reported Tuesday evening, is up the hill near the Cinnamon Ridge compost facility.

Read more: North Okanagan regional district to oversee, maintain Sandy Beach

Two dozen firefighters responded to the blaze, according to BC Wildfire Service.

CFJC News said initial reports suggest the fire was caused by an electrical transformer exploding.

Read more: Guests welcome, says Tourism Kelowna, but research recommended before visiting Okanagan

BC Wildfire Services said the blaze is estimated to be just over three hectares in size and is currently classified as being held.

–with files from CFJC News

