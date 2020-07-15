Kamloops wildifire classified as ‘being held’

Despite the low wildfire danger rating in British Columbia, a grass fire has broken out west of Kamloops.
The fire, which was reported Tuesday evening, is up the hill near the Cinnamon Ridge compost facility.
Two dozen firefighters responded to the blaze, according to BC Wildfire Service.
CFJC News said initial reports suggest the fire was caused by an electrical transformer exploding.
BC Wildfire Services said the blaze is estimated to be just over three hectares in size and is currently classified as being held.
–with files from CFJC News
