Crime

Police investigating ‘hate-motivated vandalism’ involving Okanagan home

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Summerland RCMP say a home on Hespler Road was vandalized Monday evening, as two windows were smashed while also being tagged with graffiti.
Summerland RCMP say a home on Hespler Road was vandalized Monday evening, as two windows were smashed while also being tagged with graffiti. Global News

An Okanagan family is bewildered after their home was vandalized on Monday evening, an act that’s being described as a hate crime.

The modest Summerland home on Hespler Road was tagged with red spray paint — a Nazi swastika painted on the front of the house — and windows were shattered.

Homeowner Ramesh Lekhi said he and his wife were home when they heard a window being smashed at approximately 10:30 p.m., followed by a second one.

Outside the home, they discovered the graffiti, which then led to calls to family members and police.

On Tuesday, Summerland RCMP said they’ve launched a criminal investigation into the incident.

“Frontline officers attended, and immediately combed the property for suspects and other evidence,” said Summerland RCMP, adding that the residents weren’t harmed but that no witnesses have yet been identified.

Summerland RCMP also said town employees reported early Tuesday similar graffiti on the town’s Memorial Park bandshell stage.

“Investigators believe both incidents of vandalism are connected and have notified the RCMP’s Hate Crime Team, as they continue their criminal investigation to identify the person or persons responsible,” said Const. James Grandy.

Sgt. David Preston said “this kind of hate-motivated vandalism is not often seen in the close-knit community of Summerland. We understand this kind of vandalism can be disturbing to many, and the Summerland RCMP is taking this very seriously.”

Preston added, “at this time, there’s nothing to indicate a concern for public safety.”

Should anyone have information regarding these incidents, you are asked to contact the Summerland RCMP at 250-494-7416 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

