Peterborough man charged following hate crime involving assault, damage at restaurants: police

A Peterborough man is facing several charges following a reported assault and property damage at a restaurant on Saturday, which police are treating as a hate crime.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 11:45 p.m., police received a call reporting that an intoxicated man was assaulting a customer.

Police say they were informed that a male customer was standing outside waiting for his food when an unknown, reportedly agitated man approached him and got physically close.

The customer reportedly attempted to move away and then entered the restaurant to distance himself from the man. Police allege the man entered the restaurant, attempted to grab the customer, then threw a beverage can at him and yelled racist and derogatory comments.

A restaurant staff member reportedly asked the man to leave. According to police, the man yelled racist and derogatory comments at the employee.

He then allegedly picked up a wooden table and began smashing it against the front counter. The man also threatened the employee before leaving, police say.

A short time later, police received a second call for service regarding a man matching the same description who had reportedly broken a sign outside a George Street North restaurant and was bothering customers. The man then also left the restaurant on foot, according to police.

Shortly after midnight Sunday, officers located the suspect walking in the area of George Street and attempted to place him under arrest, at which point he allegedly resisted and assaulted officers. Police say officers were able to apprehend the man and place him under arrest.

Allain Bernard, 33, of Brinton Drive in Peterborough, has been charged with assault, assault with intent to resist arrest, uttering threats to cause death, failure to comply with probation and two counts of mischief under $5,000.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Sept. 8.

“The Peterborough Police Service continues to track both hate crimes as well as hate incidents, incidents that may not meet the criminal threshold for charges but could support stronger sentencing down the road,” police said Tuesday.