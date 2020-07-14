North Okanagan regional district to oversee, maintain Sandy Beach

Send this page to someone via email

It was one of the only beaches in the Okanagan that still allowed both dogs and campfires, but a new agreement struck between local governments will put an end to those activities at this North Okanagan location.

On Tuesday, the Regional District of the North Okanagan (RDNO) and the Okanagan Indian Band (OKIB) announced the agreement regarding Sandy Beach, located on Okanagan Lake.

The regional district will maintain the beach year-round, with Sandy Beach now falling under the RDNO’s parks bylaw.

Read more: RDNO to begin construction of new Okanagan Rail Trail washroom facility

According to the regional district, this “will allow for the RDNO to enforce against littering and vandalism. Additionally, the RDNO can now enforce the ban on fires and dogs on the beach.”

Story continues below advertisement

Notably, the regional district said changes won’t be immediate, as beach-cleaning equipment that’s been ordered isn’t expected to arrive for a while.

However, it said “in the next few weeks, it is expected that the development of the beach will start, which includes garbage can placement, tree pruning and bylaw signage.”

Interpretive signage will be installed at the beach to provide beach-goers with information about the history of the land. The OKIB also said will be giving an official name for the beach shortly.

2:07 RCMP cautioning people after recent drownings RCMP cautioning people after recent drownings

According to OKIB, the beach is long connected to Syilx culture.

“Our occupancy and use, such as an important fishery and as a gathering point for our people and visitors, is a matter of public and oral record.” Said OKIB Chief Byron Louis.

Story continues below advertisement

“Trade and commerce were conducted here, as were celebrations. We are happy to see an agreement that will ensure the beach is maintained to a high standard.”

The City of Vernon maintains one half of the stretch of beach, Kin Beach, with the RDNO now maintaining the other half, Sandy Beach.

Related News RDNO to begin construction of new Okanagan Rail Trail washroom facility