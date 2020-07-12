Menu

Canada

RDNO to begin construction of new Okanagan Rail Trail washroom facility

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted July 12, 2020 2:34 pm
The construction for the new facility is set to begin on Monday, June 13th.
Global Okanagan

The Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) is set to begin building a new washroom facility on the Okanagan Rail Trail on Monday.

Following the Okanagan Rail Trail Master Plan, which will be finalized in the coming months according to the district, the new facility will include two universal stalls, a dog water station and a drinking fountain.

“A simple-to-follow detour will be located around the construction site between the Kickwillie Loop and the Westkal Road trail entrance,” said Mike Fox, RDNO’s general manager of community services.

“The project is set to be completed by the end of 2020.”

The RDNO is encouraging all trail users to park in the lot at Coldstream Station, as parking will be limited due to construction at the Kickwillie Loop and Westkal Road trail entrance.

