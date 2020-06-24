Lengthy search for camper in North Okanagan prompts important reminder

Send this page to someone via email

North Okanagan RCMP are reminding outdoor enthusiasts to be well prepared when venturing into the backcountry.

This includes researching routes and areas you’ll be hiking or camping in, plus sharing plans with family and friends and carrying a portable phone charger.

The reminder comes after RCMP, including police dog and air services, and volunteers from Vernon Search and Rescue spent three days looking for a camper who was eventually safely located.

The incident started Friday, when police dispatch received a 911 call from an individual advising they became disoriented in thick brush and were in need of assistance.

According to police, the camper was not familiar with the area and could only provide a general location where they had set up camp before setting out on foot.

Without specific details on the campsite’s whereabouts, officers conducted vehicle patrols and sounded the siren in an attempt to establish a location.

Unfortunately, police say dispatch was unable to maintain contact with the caller’s cellphone to pinpoint a location.

That prompted RCMP and search crews to spend the next three days looking for the camper until they were located on Monday by the RCMP helicopter.

Police said the missing camper was found safe at the campsite, stating they had been unable to update police because their cellphone lost battery power.

“Numerous police resources are dedicated to these types of calls for assistance. This is a good reminder for people using the back country to ensure they provide details of where they will be to a family or friends,” said Cpl. Tania Finn.

“It’s very fortunate that this incident was able to resolve itself and the camper found their way safely back to their campsite. However, had we had information on where the campsite was located, this could have been resolved within a few hours of police being called.”