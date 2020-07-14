Canada adds 331 new coronavirus cases as deaths close in on 8,800

Canada saw 331 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, marking a continued decline in the daily total.

Eight more deaths from the disease, meanwhile, brought the country’s death toll just two short of 8,800. Overall, 108,463 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 throughout the country, while 72,170 have recovered.

In Quebec, the province hit hardest by the virus, officials reported 109 new cases of the virus on Tuesday and five more deaths leaving the provincial totals at 56,730 and 5,633, respectively. Over 698,671 have been tested while 26,025 have recovered.

Just under 89 per cent of the 36,950 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ontario on Tuesday have recovered, officials said. Another 111 tested positive for the virus, while the province has tested 1.7 million people so far.

By Tuesday, one more person had died, for a provincial total of 2,723.

British Columbia saw 13 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday for an overall total of 3,128. No new deaths were recorded, leaving the province’s death toll at 189. More than 221,000 people have tested while 2,730 have recovered from the virus.

Alberta had 8,912 cases of the virus after health officials said 86 people tested positive on Tuesday. Two more died for a total of 163 deaths in the province linked to COVID-19, while 8,048 have recovered. Over 545,902 in Alberta have been tested so far.

In Saskatchewan, officials recorded five new cases of COVID-19, adding up to 876 cases overall. By Tuesday, more than 75,774 in the province had been tested for the virus, while 785 have recovered. Officials said 15 people have died.

In neighbouring Manitoba, five more people were diagnosed with the virus on Tuesday — the first jump in cases since June 30. The provincial total stands at 319 cases and seven deaths, with 318 considered recovered. More than 71,800 people have been tested.

Prince Edward Island reported a total of 36 diagnoses after one new case emerged on Tuesday, while 15,252 people in the province have been tested for the virus so far. No one in the province has died from COVID-19.

New Brunswick officials recorded the province’s first new case of COVID-19 in five days on Tuesday, for a total of 167. All but four have recovered from the virus, while two people have died. Just under 47,000 people have been tested so far.

Several provinces have seen no new COVID-19 cases in days.

Nova Scotia hasn’t seen a new case of COVID-19 since Tuesday and has 1,066 cases in total. More than 59,000 residents have been tested for the virus so far, while 1,002 have recovered and 63 have died.

In Newfoundland and Labrador, officials reported no new cases for the fifth day in a row on Tuesday, leaving the provincial total at 262 cases and three deaths. Of them, 258 have recovered, while 20,827 people have been tested so far.

No one in any of Canada’s three territories has died so far.

The Northwest Territories had only had five cases of COVID-19, of which all have recovered while 2,874 people in the territory have been tested. In the Yukon, too, where officials reported the territory’s last 11th case in April, all those diagnosed with the virus have recovered and 1,341 have been tested.

Nunavut has yet to see its first case of COVID-19, after a test for its first presumptive case came back negative. The province has tested 1,553 people for the virus.