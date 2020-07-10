Nunavut remains free of COVID-19 diagnoses after presumptive case turns out negative

Send this page to someone via email

IQALUIT, Nunavut — Tests for what would have been Nunavut’s first case of COVID-19 have come back negative.

The territory’s chief public health officer, Dr. Michael Patterson, is confirming the result this morning.

A fly-in worker at the Mary River iron mine on the northern tip of Baffin Island was originally diagnosed positive on June 30.

Medical officials have said the initial result was on the low end of the infection spectrum.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Patterson says the worker, originally from Western Canada, and all of that person’s eight contacts will no longer have to isolate.

None of the contacts have developed symptoms that are consistent with COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

Nunavut remains the only jurisdiction in Canada without a confirmed case of the infection. A presumed positive case in the spring also turned out to be negative.

1:23 Coronavirus: WHO calls for more evidence on airborne transmission Coronavirus: WHO calls for more evidence on airborne transmission