B.C. health officials to provide Tuesday COVID-19 update

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials are set to provide a Tuesday update on British Columbia’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, health officials announced 62 new cases of COVID-19 over a 72-hour span, bringing the province’s case total to 3,115, about 87 per cent of which have recovered.

1:57 Kelowna’s COVID-19 community exposure linked to young people partying at resorts Kelowna’s COVID-19 community exposure linked to young people partying at resorts

There were 21 cases from Friday to Saturday, 20 cases Saturday to Sunday, and 21 from Sunday to Monday. The province also announced two deaths at Vancouver’s Holy Family Hospital, a long-term facility that has now been linked to 15 COVID-19 deaths.

Story continues below advertisement

The province’s COVID-19 death toll is 189.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The province has 208 active cases, the first time in several weeks that number has been more than 200.

3:00 B.C. health officials use contract tracing in Kelowna COVID-19 outbreak B.C. health officials use contract tracing in Kelowna COVID-19 outbreak

Fourteen COVID-19 patients are in hospital, with five of them in intensive care.

The numbers come after B.C.’s health minister says several COVID-19 exposures in the city of Kelowna serve as a reminder of the risks posed by private gatherings.

Adrian Dix said during a news conference Monday that warnings of possible exposures at a restaurant, spin studio, bed and breakfast and resort are believed to stem from “private parties” at the hotels.

Story continues below advertisement

“When people come together for private parties — in this case it was primarily people in their 20s and 30s — the risks are considerably higher,” he said.

The news conference at 3 p.m. will be carried live on BC1, on our website, the Global BC Facebook page and CKNW.

— With files from The Canadian Press