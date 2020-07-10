Menu

Health

B.C. reports 25 COVID-19 cases, most since May 8

By Simon Little Global News
Long-term care homes still a concern during COVID-19 pandemic
While B.C. is doing well in curbing the spread of COVID-19, long term care homes are still a concern. Keith Baldrey reports.

British Columbia reported the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in two months on Friday.

Officials did not hold a briefing, but announced 25 new cases and one new death in a statement.

Read more: 20 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., no new deaths

The fatality was at Vancouver’s Holy Family Hospital, one of the last remaining health-care outbreaks.

The Maple Hill long-term care home in Langley and the Mission Memorial Hospital also have ongoing outbreaks.

In total, B.C. has recorded 3,053 cases of COVID-19, nine of which are epi-linked. Eighty-eight per cent of people have recovered.

Read more: Emotional homecoming for B.C. man after 105-day COVID-19 hospitalization

There have been 187 deaths, and 187 cases remain active.

Of those cases, 16 are in hospital, five of them in critical care.

