B.C. reports 25 COVID-19 cases, most since May 8

British Columbia reported the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in two months on Friday.

Officials did not hold a briefing, but announced 25 new cases and one new death in a statement.

The fatality was at Vancouver’s Holy Family Hospital, one of the last remaining health-care outbreaks.

The Maple Hill long-term care home in Langley and the Mission Memorial Hospital also have ongoing outbreaks.

In total, B.C. has recorded 3,053 cases of COVID-19, nine of which are epi-linked. Eighty-eight per cent of people have recovered.

There have been 187 deaths, and 187 cases remain active.

Of those cases, 16 are in hospital, five of them in critical care.