New Brunswick reports single new case of COVID-19 on Tuesday

New Brunswick is reporting one new case of COVID-19 on Tuesday, breaking the province’s four-day streak of not reporting any new cases.

The case announced on Tuesday is an individual between the age of 20 and 29 located in Zone 1, or the Moncton area, according to the province’s coronavirus dashboard.

“Each new case reminds us that the virus can present itself at anytime,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health, in a press release.

“We must always be aware of our surroundings and take precautions to protect ourselves and others, so that New Brunswick can continue to remain in the Yellow level of recovery.” Tweet This

There are now 167 cases of COVID-19 in the province; 163 people have recovered from the illness and two people have died.

At this time, there are no hospitalizations related to the virus.

As a result of the new case, there are now two active cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick.

The Atlantic travel bubble remains operational.

The bubble permits interprovincial travel between Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador without self-isolation.

However, restrictions will be in place. You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.

