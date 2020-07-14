Menu

Health

New Brunswick reports single new case of COVID-19 on Tuesday

By Alexander Quon Global News
Global News Morning New Brunswick: July 14
WATCH: The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Alyse Hand on Global New Brunswick.

New Brunswick is reporting one new case of COVID-19 on Tuesday, breaking the province’s four-day streak of not reporting any new cases.

The case announced on Tuesday is an individual between the age of 20 and 29 located in Zone 1, or the Moncton area, according to the province’s coronavirus dashboard.

“Each new case reminds us that the virus can present itself at anytime,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health, in a press release.

“We must always be aware of our surroundings and take precautions to protect ourselves and others, so that New Brunswick can continue to remain in the Yellow level of recovery.”

There are now 167 cases of COVID-19 in the province; 163 people have recovered from the illness and two people have died.

At this time, there are no hospitalizations related to the virus.

Trending Stories

As a result of the new case, there are now two active cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick.

The Atlantic travel bubble remains operational.

NB woman creates saving app as pandemic changes the way Canadians think about money
NB woman creates saving app as pandemic changes the way Canadians think about money

The bubble permits interprovincial travel between Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador without self-isolation.

However, restrictions will be in place. You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.

More to come.

