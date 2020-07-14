Menu

Crime

Kingston man charged following altercation with Rebel News personality

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted July 14, 2020 11:07 am
Kingston police have charged this man after he allegedly shoved a media personality at a protest on June 20.
Kingston police have charged this man after he allegedly shoved a media personality at a protest on June 20. Kingston police / supplied

Kingston police have charged a man after he allegedly shoved a media personality at a Sir John A. MacDonald protest.

On June 20 in Kingston’s City Park, police say a protester poured liquid over a media personality’s cameraman and equipment.

Read more: Kingston, Ont., protesters ask city to remove City Park Sir John A. Macdonald statue

Rebel News, a far-right media website, later identified the media personality as David Menzies.

Trending Stories

Police say the suspect then pushed Menzies, dumped more liquid on him and struck him in the head.

Police were called to the scene but say they did not find the suspect.

On June 26, images of the suspect were distributed by police, resulting in several tips from the community.

Read more: Kingston police looking for suspect in alleged assault of Rebel Media reporter

On July 12, police say the suspect turned himself in.

A 30-year-old Kingston man was charged with assault with a weapon and mischief or obstructing property under $5,000.

