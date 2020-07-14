Kingston man charged following altercation with Rebel News personality

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston police have charged a man after he allegedly shoved a media personality at a Sir John A. MacDonald protest.

On June 20 in Kingston’s City Park, police say a protester poured liquid over a media personality’s cameraman and equipment.

Rebel News, a far-right media website, later identified the media personality as David Menzies.

Police say the suspect then pushed Menzies, dumped more liquid on him and struck him in the head.

Police were called to the scene but say they did not find the suspect.

On June 26, images of the suspect were distributed by police, resulting in several tips from the community.

On July 12, police say the suspect turned himself in.

A 30-year-old Kingston man was charged with assault with a weapon and mischief or obstructing property under $5,000.