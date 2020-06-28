Kingston police looking for suspect in alleged assault of Rebel Media reporter

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston police are looking for a suspect who allegedly assaulted a Rebel Media reporter while at a Sir John A. MacDonald protest last weekend.

On June 20, Kingston police say a physical altercation started at City Park between a man and the reporter, which Rebel Media identified in their own story to be David Menzies.

Police say that a verbal exchange between the reporter and two suspects led to a suspects pushing Menzies, and another pouring liquid on his cameraman.

Kingston police were called to the scene but did not find the suspect in the assault. Now, they are asking for the public’s assistance to help identify him.

The suspect had slim to medium build and was wearing black shorts, a black t-shirt with white writing on it, and a red/black plaid long sleeve shirt, according to police.

Story continues below advertisement

His face was disguised with a black bandana with white designs on it, and he was wearing dark sunglasses, as well as a light-coloured “bucket-style” hat. He was also wearing white Adidas, calf-high socks with three black stripes on them and black Vans shoes, police say.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Kingston Police at 613-549-4660.

1:20 Domestic violence death in Kingston being investigated as homicide: police Domestic violence death in Kingston being investigated as homicide: police