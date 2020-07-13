Mother from Maskwacis calls for change after son dies in police custody

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta mom Wyoma Cabry wants the justice system to make changes to protect the well-being of prisoners after her 19-year-old son got sick and died in police custody.

Erik Cabry was arrested with his 27-year-old brother Jesse Cabry on June 1. Both men were charged with aggravated assault and possession of controlled substances.

The pair were taken to the Edmonton Remand Centre and housed in the same cell, their mom said. Nearly three weeks after being arrested, Erik called her from the remand.

“He just said, ‘Mom, I’m not feeling well,'” she recalled. Tweet This

“I said, ‘Just go and get some rest.'”

Wyoma had no idea that would be the last time she would speak to her son. He died two days later.

Story continues below advertisement

“He had a lung infection and they said his kidneys were failing and his body was shutting down,” she said. Tweet This

Jesse told his mom he noticed his brother’s health deteriorating and pushed a button to get assistance.

“He called for the guards and said he’s sick. They said they checked his vital signs and he was fine,” Wyoma said.

But Jesse said Erik wasn’t getting any better, and he continued to ask for help for his little brother.

“The fourth time, my son Jesse said that he was really angry. He said, ‘My brother’s sick. He’s sweating and he can’t breathe,'” she said.

READ MORE: In-custody death at southwest Edmonton police station under ASIRT investigation

In a statement, Katherine Thompson with Alberta Justice said: “On June 21, an Edmonton Remand Centre inmate reported feeling unwell. Correctional staff and onsite medical professionals responded quickly and professionally and the inmate was transported to hospital. The inmate remained in hospital and passed away on June 22.”

Wyoma feels staff at the remand ignored Erik’s health issues.

“If they would’ve taken Erik in when Jesse first told them to, I know he would have been alive today,” she said. Tweet This

Story continues below advertisement

Jamie Smallboy, an advocate for the family in Maskwacis, agrees.

“They arrested him, brought him in, placed him in custody and ignored his health. They ignored his health to the point where his body started shutting down. That is wrong from beginning to end,” Smallboy said.

She also feels for Jesse, who remains in custody.

“He had to sit there and watch his brother slowly die in front of him, and there was nothing he could do,” Smallboy said.

“It angers me, the way they handled the whole situation. They take him out, throw him back in. ‘His vitals are fine, that’s enough now.'”

READ MORE: ASIRT investigates death of man in Calgary police custody

The family wants to see an investigation and changes, as a result of Erik’s death.

Thompson said: “As per protocol for any incident involving a death at provincial correctional or remand centres, a board of inquiry has been convened and a full internal review will be conducted. The internal review will be examined to determine if changes need to occur.”

A rally is planned for Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. outside the Wetaskiwin courthouse in support of Erik and Jesse.

Story continues below advertisement

“They need to be held accountable for what they do to our people,” Wyoma said.