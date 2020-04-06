ASIRT investigates death of man in Calgary police custody

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating the death of a man taken into custody by Calgary police in the community of Erlton on Monday.
According to police, paramedics responded to the 2400 block of Erlton Road Southwest at around 6 a.m. to help with a man believed to be “experiencing a mental health crisis.”
In a Monday news release, the Calgary Police Service said the man became “combative” with the paramedics, at which time police were called.
“As the man was taken into custody, he experienced a medical crisis,” the release stated.
According to police, paramedics assisted the man but he was pronounced dead when they got to the hospital.
“This has been deemed an in-custody death and ASIRT will maintain carriage of the investigation.”
