Crime

ASIRT investigates death of man in Calgary police custody

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted April 6, 2020 1:59 pm
Updated April 6, 2020 2:09 pm
ASIRT
Alberta Serious Incident Response Team. File/Global News

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating the death of a man taken into custody by Calgary police in the community of Erlton on Monday.

According to police, paramedics responded to the 2400 block of Erlton Road Southwest at around 6 a.m. to help with a man believed to be “experiencing a mental health crisis.”

In a Monday news release, the Calgary Police Service said the man became “combative” with the paramedics, at which time police were called.

“As the man was taken into custody, he experienced a medical crisis,” the release stated.

According to police, paramedics assisted the man but he was pronounced dead when they got to the hospital.

“This has been deemed an in-custody death and ASIRT will maintain carriage of the investigation.”

