Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

In-custody death at southwest Edmonton police station under ASIRT investigation

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted June 23, 2020 4:43 pm
The Edmonton Police Service southwest division station on Windermere Way S.W. .
The Edmonton Police Service southwest division station on Windermere Way S.W. . Google Streetview

Alberta’s police watchdog is investigating a death at a south Edmonton police station.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team said it had been directed to investigate an in-custody death that occurred Tuesday morning at the Edmonton Police Service southwest division station.

The station is located in the Windermere area, just off Terwillegar Drive on Windermere Way S.W.

Global News has also reached out to Edmonton police and more details are expected.

Read more: Edmonton police chief Dale McFee expresses concerns over defunding police service

ASIRT executive director Sue Hughson said no further details would be released by that agency on Tuesday.

ASIRT investigates incidents involving Alberta law enforcement agencies that result in serious injury or death, as well as serious or sensitive allegations of police misconduct.

— More to come…

