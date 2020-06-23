In-custody death at southwest Edmonton police station under ASIRT investigation

Alberta’s police watchdog is investigating a death at a south Edmonton police station.
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team said it had been directed to investigate an in-custody death that occurred Tuesday morning at the Edmonton Police Service southwest division station.
The station is located in the Windermere area, just off Terwillegar Drive on Windermere Way S.W.
Global News has also reached out to Edmonton police and more details are expected.
ASIRT executive director Sue Hughson said no further details would be released by that agency on Tuesday.
ASIRT investigates incidents involving Alberta law enforcement agencies that result in serious injury or death, as well as serious or sensitive allegations of police misconduct.
