2 charged in connection with ‘targeted’ June 17 shooting in Burlington, Ont.

Two people from the Toronto area have been charged in connection with an alleged ‘targeted’ shooting in Burlington, Ont., last month that sent a 23-year-old man to hospital.

Halton Regional Police say tactical teams and the canine unit executed a search at a Toronto home on Saturday, arresting a man and woman in addition to seizing a firearm and cocaine.

It’s believed the two were a part of a trio involved in the shooting during a robbery near Woodview Road, close to New Street and Walkers Line, just after 9 a.m. on June 17.

When police arrived on scene after the shooting, they found the victim suffering from a serious gunshot wound.

A 21-year-old man from Toronto and an 18-year-old woman from Mississauga are facing multiple charges including robbery.

The male suspect faces a total of 10 charges tied to possession of an unauthorized firearm, careless use of a firearm, drug possession and assault.

A third male connected to the shooting is still at large, police say.

