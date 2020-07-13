Menu

Crime

2 charged in connection with ‘targeted’ June 17 shooting in Burlington, Ont.

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted July 13, 2020 4:32 pm
Halton Regional Police have arrested two people in connection to a shooting on June 17, 2020. Detectives still looking for one other suspect.
Halton Regional Police have arrested two people in connection to a shooting on June 17, 2020. Detectives still looking for one other suspect. Andrew Collins / Global News

Two people from the Toronto area have been charged in connection with an alleged ‘targeted’ shooting in Burlington, Ont., last month that sent a 23-year-old man to hospital.

Halton Regional Police say tactical teams and the canine unit executed a search at a Toronto home on Saturday, arresting a man and woman in addition to seizing a firearm and cocaine.

It’s believed the two were a part of a trio involved in the shooting during a robbery near Woodview Road, close to New Street and Walkers Line, just after 9 a.m. on June 17.

Read more: Shooting in Burlington, Ont. sends man to hospital, police search for suspects

When police arrived on scene after the shooting, they found the victim suffering from a serious gunshot wound.

A 21-year-old man from Toronto and an 18-year-old woman from Mississauga are facing multiple charges including robbery.

The male suspect faces a total of 10 charges tied to possession of an unauthorized firearm, careless use of a firearm, drug possession and assault.

A third male connected to the shooting is still at large, police say.

Pat Musitano killed in Burlington shooting, two others injured
Pat Musitano killed in Burlington shooting, two others injured

 

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
ShootingHalton Regional Policehalton policeWalkers LineNew Streettactical officersBurlington shooingK-9 officersWoodview Roadjenna nandlalpablo videlashooting on woodview road
