Crime

Shooting in Burlington, Ont. sends man to hospital, police search for suspects

By Rick Zamperin and Lisa Polewski 900 CHML
Posted June 17, 2020 12:53 pm
Updated June 17, 2020 1:05 pm
Halton Regional Police are looking for as many as two suspects after a shooting in Burlington.
Halton Regional Police are looking for as many as two suspects after a shooting in Burlington.

Halton Regional Police are investigating a shooting in Burlington, Ont., that has sent a man to hospital.

Officers were called to Woodview Road, near New Street and Walkers Line, just after 9 a.m. Wednesday for reports of gunshots.

Police arrived on scene and found the victim, who was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators say two possible suspects fled the scene on foot.

Story continues below advertisement

Residents were asked to shelter in place at one point and a nearby school where students were retrieving items from lockers was placed in a hold and secure.

Police say tactical and K-9 officers searched the area but were not able to find the suspects.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

