Shooting in Burlington, Ont. sends man to hospital, police search for suspects

Halton Regional Police are investigating a shooting in Burlington, Ont., that has sent a man to hospital.

Officers were called to Woodview Road, near New Street and Walkers Line, just after 9 a.m. Wednesday for reports of gunshots.

Police arrived on scene and found the victim, who was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators say two possible suspects fled the scene on foot.

At 9:10 am, police got a call regarding a shooting on Woodview Rd (area of New Street / Walkers Line. One adult male has been shot. Two possible suspects fled on foot. Heavy police presence in area. Area residents are asking to shelter in place until further notice. <gk2675 — HRPS Burlington (@HRPSBurl) June 17, 2020

Suspects remain outstanding. Anyone with dash cam video or home surveillance video from the area between the hours of 8am – 9:45am is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2315 or 2316. — Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) June 17, 2020

Residents were asked to shelter in place at one point and a nearby school where students were retrieving items from lockers was placed in a hold and secure.

Police say tactical and K-9 officers searched the area but were not able to find the suspects.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

