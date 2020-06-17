Shooting in Burlington, Ont. sends man to hospital, police search for suspects

Halton Regional Police are investigating a shooting in Burlington, Ont., that has sent a man to hospital.
Officers were called to Woodview Road, near New Street and Walkers Line, just after 9 a.m. Wednesday for reports of gunshots.
Police arrived on scene and found the victim, who was transported to hospital with serious injuries.
Investigators say two possible suspects fled the scene on foot.
Residents were asked to shelter in place at one point and a nearby school where students were retrieving items from lockers was placed in a hold and secure.
Police say tactical and K-9 officers searched the area but were not able to find the suspects.
Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them.
