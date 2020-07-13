2 cars crash into 2 Ottawa homes on Monday afternoon, fire crews report

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa emergency crews responded to two incidents involving vehicles colliding into homes within hours of each other on Monday afternoon.

Ottawa Fire Services (OFS) said they were first informed about a car colliding with a house on Carling Avenue across from the Carlingwood Mall shortly after noon on Monday.

Fire crews found a woman was trapped in the vehicle.

Firefighters stabilized the vehicle and removed its doors and side pillar before using hydraulic tools to lift the car’s dash to free the trapped woman, according to OFS.

OFS said the woman was freed shortly after 12:33 p.m., at which point she was assessed by the Ottawa Paramedic Service.

Paramedics determined the woman was in critical condition and reportedly suffering from multi-system trauma. She was then transported to hospital.

Ottawa police said Monday afternoon that Carling Avenue was closed eastbound between Aaron Avenue and Iroquois Road.

Later that afternoon, around 1:30 p.m., OFS received a call from an off-duty paramedic about a vehicle that reportedly collided with a hydro pole, rolled over and crashed into a home on Longfields Avenue at the intersection of Paul Metivier Drive.

#ottfire on scene at Longfields and Metivier. Firefighters extinguished the burning vehicle that had struck a hydro pole and rolled over against a house over top of the gas meter for the home. Driver had exited the vehicle and was treated by @OttawaParamedic #ottnews #otttraffic pic.twitter.com/ruL6p9kSnf — Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) July 13, 2020

The car then caught fire, OFS said, but firefighters arriving on scene were able to quickly extinguish the flames before they could spread to the hydro pole or the house.

Fire crews say the lone occupant of the car had exited the vehicle by the time they arrived.

Paramedics say the man was treated for multi-system trauma at the scene before being transported to hospital.

Police said Longfields Drive was closed northbound at Paul Metivier Drive while crews attend the scene.

