2 men charged after Carlington stabbing: Ottawa police

Police say two men have been arrested and charged after a Wednesday afternoon stabbing in Ottawa’s Carlington neighbourhood.

Officers say they responded to a disturbance call in the 1300 block of Lepage Avenue at 2:50 p.m. on Wednesday.

A man in his 20s had called 911 saying he’d been stabbed, according to the police report. Paramedics reportedly assessed him on the scene and took him to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Responding officers say they located and arrested the suspect, also a man in his 20s, without incident. After an assessment from paramedics, he was also transported to the hospital.

An Ottawa police investigation led officers to charge both men involved in the dispute.

Police say 22-year-old Aaron Lapointe has been charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a dangerous weapon, while 28-year-old Kurtis Clouthier was charged with assault causing bodily harm.

Both men were released on undertakings with promises to appear in court at a later date.

