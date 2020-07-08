Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Suspect in custody after 2 people stabbed in ByWard Market: Ottawa police

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted July 8, 2020 9:49 am
Police say a suspect is in custody after two people were stabbed in the ByWard Market in the early morning hours Wednesday.
Police say a suspect is in custody after two people were stabbed in the ByWard Market in the early morning hours Wednesday. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A 24-year-old man is in custody and awaiting charges after police say two people were stabbed early Wednesday morning in Ottawa’s ByWard Market.

A spokesperson for the Ottawa police said officers received a call at 2:50 a.m. reporting a disturbance at York Street and ByWard Market Square.

Trending Stories

Read more: Body found after Ottawa teen jumped from Prince of Wales Bridge — police

Two men, one in his late 30s and the other in his mid-40s, reportedly suffered non-life-threatening injuries as a result of a stabbing.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ottawa PoliceOttawa Police ServiceOttawa crimeOttawa StabbingByward market crimeByward market stabbingOttawa men stabbedOttawa stabbing suspect
Flyers
More weekly flyers