Suspect in custody after 2 people stabbed in ByWard Market: Ottawa police

A 24-year-old man is in custody and awaiting charges after police say two people were stabbed early Wednesday morning in Ottawa’s ByWard Market.

A spokesperson for the Ottawa police said officers received a call at 2:50 a.m. reporting a disturbance at York Street and ByWard Market Square.

Two men, one in his late 30s and the other in his mid-40s, reportedly suffered non-life-threatening injuries as a result of a stabbing.

