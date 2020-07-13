Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Canada

Guelph, Kitchener teens taken to hospital after taking drugs from strangers at Turkey Point: OPP

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 13, 2020 10:25 am
Norfolk County OPP say the teens were taken to hospital by Norfolk County Paramedic Services last Thursday.
Norfolk County OPP say the teens were taken to hospital by Norfolk County Paramedic Services last Thursday. Don Mitchell/Global News

Two teens from Kitchener and Guelph were taken to hospital last week in Turkey Point, Ont., after consuming drugs from strangers, according to Norfolk County OPP.

Police say the two 14-year-olds met some unknown people from Brantford and got into a vehicle before they took the drugs and went back to the beach on Thursday.

Read more: 3 teens charged after Long Point cottages broken into, vandalized — OPP

A passerby reportedly spotted the pair passing out while throwing up and contacted emergency services.

Trending Stories

Police say the teens were transported to hospital by Norfolk County Paramedic Services at around 6:47 p.m.

Read more: 1 dead, 2 ‘revived’ in fentanyl overdose investigations in Norfolk County — OPP

Story continues below advertisement

The incident has caused police to issue a warning to parents to speak to their kids about the dangers of drugs and consumption of things provided by people they do not know.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPDrugsGuelphNorfolk County OPPTurkey PointGuelph teenGuelph kitchener teen overdose turkey pointKitchener teen
Flyers
More weekly flyers