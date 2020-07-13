Guelph, Kitchener teens taken to hospital after taking drugs from strangers at Turkey Point: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Two teens from Kitchener and Guelph were taken to hospital last week in Turkey Point, Ont., after consuming drugs from strangers, according to Norfolk County OPP.

Police say the two 14-year-olds met some unknown people from Brantford and got into a vehicle before they took the drugs and went back to the beach on Thursday.

A passerby reportedly spotted the pair passing out while throwing up and contacted emergency services.

Police say the teens were transported to hospital by Norfolk County Paramedic Services at around 6:47 p.m.

The incident has caused police to issue a warning to parents to speak to their kids about the dangers of drugs and consumption of things provided by people they do not know.