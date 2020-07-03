3 teens charged after Long Point cottages broken into, vandalized: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial police in Norfolk County say three teenagers are facing break and enter and mischief charges after multiple cottages in Long Point, Ont., were trashed earlier this week.

According to police, at around 8 a.m. Thursday the owner of a cottage on Hastings Drive arrived to find it had been broken into and damaged, with a youth asleep on the couch inside.

The property owner contacted police and the teenager fled the scene.

“While officers were making their way to that address, it was discovered that two other people were also involved, and when we arrived on scene, we subsequently took three youths into custody without incident,” OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk said on Friday.

Officers then learned that at least three other cottages in the area had been broken into, vandalized and damaged.

“A lot of broken windows. They basically emptied the fridge of all the condiments, sprayed condiments all over the floor, wall, ceilings — drew on the walls and ceilings,” Sanchuk said.

“It’s just gonna cost thousands of dollars… for them to clean that up.”

Two teens from Brantford, aged 14 and 15, and one 14-year-old from Six Nations of the Grand River face charges of breaking into and entering a dwelling house, and mischief over $5,000.

The 14-year-old from Brantford faces an additional charge of mischief under $5,000, while the 15-year-old faces a charge of failing to comply with a probation order, police said.

No one was physically hurt, Sanchuk said, adding that police are urging anyone else who may have had their property vandalized to come forward.

“They may be going down there this weekend and come across, you know, a few broken windows or an entry into their cottage,” he said.

“We’re just asking people to make sure they respect other people’s property. If it doesn’t belong to you, don’t go onto that property and don’t go in that home, because you are going to face the consequences.”

