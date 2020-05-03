1 dead, 2 ‘revived’ in fentanyl overdose investigations in Norfolk County: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead and two other cases connected to fentanyl overdoses on the weekend are being investigated, according to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Norfolk County.

Detectives say the alleged overdoses came during a 12-hour period between Friday night and Saturday morning, with one incident resulting in the death of an area resident.

“The 37-year-old resident was pronounced deceased of a suspected overdose, and two other individuals located in the Simcoe area, in the Port Dover area, survived after being revived by the use of Naloxone,” Const. Ed Sanchuk said in a social media post on Saturday.

Sanchuk went on to say that protections are in place for people connected to an incident involving a drug overdose. Canada’s Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act provides protection from charges for individuals possessing drugs, he said.

“So we’re just asking anyone that may know somebody that may be addicted to drugs to reach out for that help,” said Sanchuk.

Anyone with information about these incidents can reach out to OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

