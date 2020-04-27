Menu

Crime

Stolen vehicle from Hamilton found abandoned after crash in Cayuga: OPP

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted April 27, 2020 3:27 pm
OPP in Haldimand County are investigating a crash on Highway 3 in Cayuga.
OPP in Haldimand County are investigating a crash on Highway 3 in Cayuga. Don Mitchell / Global News Ontario

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a vehicle that was reported stolen from Hamilton was involved in a crash in Cayuga.

A passerby found the abandoned vehicle on Highway 3 just after 6 a.m. on April 24, Haldimand County OPP said.

Police say the vehicle sustained extensive damage and investigators believe the person, or people, inside the vehicle fled the area.

READ MORE: Former OPP officer warns others not to get complacent after finishing 14-day COVID-19 quarantine

Investigators have determined the vehicle was travelling eastbound on Highway 3 when it crossed into the westbound lanes and crashed into the ditch before coming to rest in a field.

OPP are asking anyone who may have information about this incident to contact them at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

