Stolen vehicle from Hamilton found abandoned after crash in Cayuga: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a vehicle that was reported stolen from Hamilton was involved in a crash in Cayuga.
A passerby found the abandoned vehicle on Highway 3 just after 6 a.m. on April 24, Haldimand County OPP said.
Police say the vehicle sustained extensive damage and investigators believe the person, or people, inside the vehicle fled the area.
Investigators have determined the vehicle was travelling eastbound on Highway 3 when it crossed into the westbound lanes and crashed into the ditch before coming to rest in a field.
OPP are asking anyone who may have information about this incident to contact them at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
