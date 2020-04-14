Former Ontario Provincial Police officer says we can’t be complacent when it comes to COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

The public health warnings to stay at home and to keep your distance may be in place for some time to come.

Global News spoke with a from a former OPP officer who recently got out of a 14-day quarantine after returning from the United States. Randal Haddrall says if you must leave your home and venture out, be smart.

“There’s people that take it very seriously and there are other people that totally disregard it,” Haddralla said.

“And that’s the worst part, because people that [are] disregarding it are the ones possibly spreading it to other people.”

1:37 Coronavirus outbreak: Toronto confirms 2,632 total COVID-19 cases, 92 deaths Coronavirus outbreak: Toronto confirms 2,632 total COVID-19 cases, 92 deaths

A familiar face to some, Haddrall spent over 30 years with the Ontario Provincial Police, including 15 in Eastern Ontario as part of an enforcement unit to promote snowmobile, ATV and water vessel safety.

Now retired from the OPP but still working as a North American safety adviser, Haddrall’s message continues — only now it’s all about COVID-19 and helping to stop the spread.

“It’s not so much ignorance or just total disregard, even though there are those cases where people do that,” Haddralla offered, explaining why some people ignore physical-distancing measures.

“For the most part, I think … now that this has been going for a few months, you get complacent — and that’s the biggest danger of all.”

2:23 Canadian food rescue charity continues their essential service during COVID-19 Canadian food rescue charity continues their essential service during COVID-19