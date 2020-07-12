Vancouver’s outdoor pools open Monday with COVID-19 restrictions

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver’s three outdoor pools reopen Monday with new COVID-19 precautions in place.

Swimmers will need to book a time slot in advance for their dip at Kitsilano, Second Beach or New Brighton Pool.

The idea of a summer swim was apparently so popular Sunday morning that the city’s ticketing system briefly overloaded.

Sincere apologies to anyone who is trying to book a swim online for the outdoor pool openings tomorrow. We are experiencing a technical challenge with our system and are working to bring it back up as soon as possible. We appreciate your patience as we remedy the issue. — Vancouver Park Board (@ParkBoard) July 12, 2020

The Vancouver Park Board posted “sincere apologies” Sunday morning after the website became inaccessible to many would-be swimmers.

1:50 Surrey outdoor pools reopen with COVID-19 restrictions Surrey outdoor pools reopen with COVID-19 restrictions

Swimming under pandemic conditions will look noticeably different than in previous summers.

Visitors will be limited to 45-minute time slots for lane swimming and 90 minutes for casual swimming. Tickets can be purchased a day in advance, and a limited number of drop-in slots will also be available.

Pools are making foot traffic on the pool deck one-way, and marking out physically distanced “pods” on the pool deck where up to two swimmers in the same party can rest and sunbathe.

Staff will clear and clean the pool after every 90-minute session.

Change rooms and equipment rental will not be available, and swimmers will be expected to arrive wearing their swimsuits.

Visitors are also expected to maintain two metres distance on the deck and stay five metres apart in the swim lanes from others who aren’t in their household or social bubble.