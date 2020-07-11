New Brunswick reports no new coronavirus cases on Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

One active case of coronavirus remains in New Brunswick, as the province reported no new cases Saturday.

The most recent case was reported Thursday. The case is travel-related and the individual is self-isolating.

The province also renewed its state of emergency order on Thursday.

To date, New Brunswick has completed 46,214 tests with 166 being positive for COVID-19.

There have been 163 recoveries from the illness caused by the virus and two people have died.

There are currently no hospitalizations related to the virus.

All of New Brunswick is still in the yellow phase of its economic recovery.

Following the opening of an Atlantic bubble, visitors and residents are reminded to maintain physical distancing (two metres/six feet), wear a face mask when physical distancing is difficult to maintain and limit contact with people at higher risk.

While restrictions are still in place, they may be different in other provinces. Learn what applies for each province here.

