Health

New Brunswick reports no new coronavirus cases on Saturday

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted July 11, 2020 2:08 pm
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs speaks with the media in Fredericton, New Brunswick on Monday February 17, 2020.
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs speaks with the media in Fredericton, New Brunswick on Monday February 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray

One active case of coronavirus remains in New Brunswick, as the province reported no new cases Saturday.

The most recent case was reported Thursday. The case is travel-related and the individual is self-isolating.

The province also renewed its state of emergency order on Thursday.

Read more: 1 new coronavirus case identified in New Brunswick Thursday

To date, New Brunswick has completed 46,214 tests with 166 being positive for COVID-19.

There have been 163 recoveries from the illness caused by the virus and two people have died.

There are currently no hospitalizations related to the virus.

All of New Brunswick is still in the yellow phase of its economic recovery.

Essential service lane created at N.B. border
Essential service lane created at N.B. border

Following the opening of an Atlantic bubble, visitors and residents are reminded to maintain physical distancing (two metres/six feet), wear a face mask when physical distancing is difficult to maintain and limit contact with people at higher risk.

While restrictions are still in place, they may be different in other provinces. Learn what applies for each province here.

Read more: Saint John closes streets to traffic and opens them to shoppers and diners

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
