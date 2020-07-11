Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Lifestyle

Saint John closes streets to traffic and opens them to shoppers and diners

By Travis Fortnum Global News
A portion of some streets in Saint John's Uptown will be closed to vehicle traffic on summer Saturdays.
A portion of some streets in Saint John's Uptown will be closed to vehicle traffic on summer Saturdays. Travis Fortnum / Global News

The City of Saint John launched its Open Streets Uptown pilot on Saturday, as part of the city’s social and economic recovery from COVID-19 shutdowns.

The initiative will provide an open-air hotspot for patio dining and sidewalk shopping, according to a city news release.

From noon until 8 p.m., Canterbury Street was closed to vehicle traffic from Princess Street to King Street, along with Grannan Street.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think it’s great,” says Coun. Donna Reardon.

Trending Stories

“It’s going to add a little drama, a little dynamic to the Uptown right now, so I think it’s good,” she says.

The host street will rotate every Saturday, allowing residents to have a new experience each time, with different shops and restaurants taking part.

READ MORE: Saint John businesses say city needs to look more inviting to attract Atlantic bubble tourists

According to Reardon, next week’s event will be set on Prince William Street, followed by Germain Street taking over the Saturday after that.

Businesses in uptown Saint John say city was wrong not to maintain greenspaces
Businesses in uptown Saint John say city was wrong not to maintain greenspaces
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19New BrunswickPandemicSaint JohnTourismNew Brunswick ReopeningbusinessesEconomic recoveryUptown Saint JohnDonna ReardonOpen StreetsYellow phase
Flyers
More weekly flyers