1 new coronavirus case identified in New Brunswick Thursday

New Brunswick reported one new case of the coronavirus on Thursday.

The province said the new case is an individual between 40 and 49 in Zone 3 (Fredericton region). It is a travel-related case and the individual is self-isolating.

“New Brunswickers are united as we make our way through these challenging times,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “Despite the uncertainty and the hardships that COVID-19 has created, we have hope and we will emerge stronger and more resilient.”

All zones in New Brunswick continue to remain in the “yellow” level.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19 within communities, visitors and residents are reminded to maintain physical distancing (two metres/six feet), wear a face mask when physical distancing is difficult to maintain and limit contact with people at higher risk, such as older adults and those with chronic health conditions.

The province said the number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 166 and 163 people have recovered. There have been two deaths, and there is one active case. As of Thursday, 45,522 tests have been conducted.

The state of emergency mandatory order was renewed Thursday under the authority of the Emergency Measures Act.