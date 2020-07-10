Menu

Health

Guelph, Ont. long-term care worker tests positive for coronavirus

By Matt Carty Global News
Guelph’s public health unit says a staff member at Elliott Community Long-Term Care has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

A COVID-19 outbreak has now been declared at the residence on Metcalfe Street as an outbreak is defined as one or more cases within a facility.

This is Guelph’s first outbreak in over a month after one was declared over at Guelph Lake Commons on May 27.

Read more: Not a bad year for gypsy moth caterpillars in Guelph but city is monitoring

The Elliott has recently allowed outdoor patio visits for residents, but it not known if the visits have now been cancelled due to the confirmed case.

Global News has reached out to the Elliott for more information but has not heard back.

Guelph currently has 10 active coronavirus cases in the city, including one person in hospital. To date, Guelph has had 218 total cases, including 11 deaths.

More to come…

