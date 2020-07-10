Health care unions considering political action over Ontario’s COVID-19 emergency act

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — Unions representing Ontario’s health-care workers are consulting with their memberships about taking political action in response to the province potentially extending its emergency act.

The Ontario Council of Hospital Unions/Canadian Union of Public Employees says that under the emergency orders their collective bargaining agreement with the province is suspended.

Michael Hurley, president of the unions, says that while that was acceptable in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s now a detriment to health-care workers.

Read more: Ontario introduces bill to extend some pandemic emergency measures over the next year

He says that nurses and other care workers can have their shifts changed, be moved from site to site, or have vacation requests denied under the act.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The union also says that the Ontario government announced its plans to extend the act without consulting them.

Story continues below advertisement

The Progressive Conservative government introduced a bill earlier this week that would allow the province to keep some emergency measures in place in the months ahead.