3 people charged after fentanyl, cocaine, hydromorphone seized in Wasaga Beach, Ont.

Three people have been charged after officers seized drugs and weapons in Wasaga Beach, Ont., on Tuesday afternoon, Huronia West OPP say.

At about 2:40 p.m., officers executed search warrants at two homes in Wasaga Beach and seized fentanyl, cocaine, hydromorphone, a fake firearm, brass knuckles, three cellphones and a small amount of cash.

The investigation, which began in March, resulted in three people getting arrested and charged.

Walter Haourt, 54, from Wasaga Beach, has been charged with two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a weapon, two counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order, three counts of possession of a Schedule I substance and one count of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Natalie Nobes, 41, from Wasaga Beach, was charged with three counts of possession of a Schedule I substance and one count of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Michael Aube, 58, from Wasaga Beach, was charged with possession of a Schedule I substance.

All three of the accused are scheduled to appear in court in Collingwood in September.

