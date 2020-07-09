2 facing 40 criminal charges following drug-trafficking investigation in Barrie, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

A man and a woman are facing a total of 40 criminal charges following a drug-trafficking investigation in Barrie, Ont., that resulted in the seizure of two loaded guns, drugs, two vehicles and cash, a Barrie police spokesperson confirmed Thursday.

On Wednesday afternoon, Barrie police officers stopped a vehicle with two occupants in it as it exited Highway 400 at Dunlop Street, Barrie police spokesperson Peter Leon said.

The local police service had information that the people in the vehicle were connected to a drug-trafficking investigation that Barrie officers started working on earlier this year, according to Leon.

“We had information that the individuals in that vehicle were likely in possession of a firearm,” Leon said. “When we stopped the vehicle, (police) did in fact place them into custody without incident, and they did recover a loaded gun from the vehicle.”

Two search warrants were subsequently executed at two homes in both central-east and southwest Barrie, Leon said.

Suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl and an unknown white powder were seized, along with another firearm, two vehicles and cash.

A 36-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman are now facing a combined total of 40 criminal charges that are firearms- and drug-related, Leon said.

Police seized several magazines — the device that holds a gun’s bullets — and Leon noted that one is considered “high capacity” and is prohibited in Canada.

“That type of high capacity magazine is certainly something we don’t see very often,” Leon said. There was an occurrence recently in Toronto where a firearm involved that had that, but we certainly don’t see that up here.”

The male suspect was remanded to appear in a bail hearing Thursday morning, Leon said, while the woman was released with a court date.

