Canada

Quebec provincial police arrest man in connection with fiery 2019 Highway 440 crash

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted July 9, 2020 4:34 pm
The crash killed four people.
The crash killed four people.

An arrest has been made in connection with a fatal collision that occurred on Highway 440 in Laval, Que., last summer.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said Jagmeet Grewal, 54, was arrested on Thursday, nearly one year after the crash.

Read more: Quebec truck drivers demand action after fiery Hwy. 440 collision

Four people were killed and 15 were injured in the fiery multi-vehicle pileup on Aug. 5, 2019.

Trending Stories

The collision involved at least two trucks and seven vehicles.

