Quebec provincial police arrest man in connection with fiery 2019 Highway 440 crash

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

An arrest has been made in connection with a fatal collision that occurred on Highway 440 in Laval, Que., last summer.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said Jagmeet Grewal, 54, was arrested on Thursday, nearly one year after the crash.

Four people were killed and 15 were injured in the fiery multi-vehicle pileup on Aug. 5, 2019.

The collision involved at least two trucks and seven vehicles.

2:10 More questions than answers following fiery crash in Laval More questions than answers following fiery crash in Laval

Story continues below advertisement