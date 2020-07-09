Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

B.C. health officials to provide Thursday coronavirus update

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 9, 2020 4:08 pm
B.C. reports 18 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths
WATCH: (Aired: July 9) Exactly two weeks after Phase 3 officially kicked off in B.C. we are seeing a slight spike in COVID-19 numbers. B.C. health officials report 18 new cases on Wednesday, July 8, pushing the total number of cases over 3,000. Legislative Bureau Chief Keith Baldrey has the latest.

B.C. health officials are slated to deliver their latest update on the province’s novel coronavirus response at 3 p.m. Thursday.

Global News will stream the briefing live here and on our Facebook page and carry it live on BC1.

Read more: Three new deaths as B.C. COVID-19 cases top 3,000

On Wednesday, B.C. topped 3,000 known cases of COVID-19.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The province’s death toll stood at 186, with 162 active cases remaining.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus updatebc coronavirusBonnie HenryBC coronavirus updatebc covid update
Flyers
More weekly flyers