Health

Canada not prepared for 2nd coronavirus wave: Senate committee report

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 9, 2020 11:25 am
Ask an Expert: Second wave preparations
From finding a family physician to restocking your aid kit. Dr. Jessica Chan explains what preparations people can do now in the event of a COVID-19 second wave.

A new report from a committee of senators says the country is ill-prepared to handle a second wave of COVID-19.

The Senate’s social affairs committee says the federal government needs to pay urgent attention to seniors in long-term care homes where outbreaks and deaths in the pandemic have been concentrated.

Read more: Does the coronavirus pandemic really come in waves? Experts raise doubts

There are also concerns in the report about the vulnerability of low-income seniors should there be a second wave of the novel coronavirus later this year.

The document made public this morning is the committee’s first set of observations on the government’s response to the pandemic, with a final report expected later this year.

Read more: Scientists warn coronavirus could be airborne — What does this mean for Canadians?

Senators on the committee say the national emergency stockpile of personal protective gear like masks, gowns and gloves, wasn’t managed well over the years, nor sufficiently stocked when the pandemic struck the country in March.

Committee members add concerns that military members could be deployed without sufficient personal protective equipment because of “inconsistencies from international procurement.”

© 2020 The Canadian Press
