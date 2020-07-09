Menu

Money

Coronavirus pandemic hurt finances of young, BIPOC Canadians hardest: poll

By Staff The Canadian Press
Fiscal Snapshot: Morneau details how COVID-19 benefits have helped Canadians, businesses
Finance Minister Bill Morneau said on Wednesday, as part of the government’s economic and fiscal snapshot, that the government has put provided more than $212 billion in direct support for Canadians during the pandemic. He said about three million Canadians have had their jobs supported through the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy, with eight million able to pay for groceries and rent due to the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, and about 80,000 small businesses received assistance from the Canada Emergency Business Account.

A new poll shows young Canadians and those who are Black, Indigenous or people of colour face the hardest hit to their finances from COVID-19.

The poll commissioned by TD Bank found 66 per cent of Canadians surveyed between 18 and 34 have experienced or anticipate experiencing unemployment or reduced hours as a result of COVID-19 compared with 38 per cent of those aged 55 plus.

Read more: Gap in unemployment rates for Black, white Americans hits 5-year high

About 70 per cent of Filipino, 65 per cent of South Asian and 64 per cent of Black Canadians expect to face unemployment or a reduction of income within the next three months due to COVID-19, compared with 53 per cent of the general population surveyed.

Nearly 30 per cent of Canadians with disabilities expect to be late paying their rent or mortgage because of the pandemic, but only 20 per cent of the general population is expecting to be in the same situation.

Coronavirus: Institutional racism a contributing factor to COVID-19’s impact on Black Americans, Fauci says
Almost 30 per cent of Indigenous people expect to borrow money for essentials, compared with nearly 20 per cent of the general population surveyed.

The poll was conducted online between April 20 and May 6 and talked to 936 Canadians, 38 per cent of which identified as financially vulnerable, up from 15 per cent in November 2019.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
