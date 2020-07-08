Halifax police seeking information in relation to report of a suspected assault

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police (HRP) said they received a report of a man being assaulted by another man near a vehicle parked on the side of road between the Kearney Lake Road and Larry Uteck exits.

According to police, the incident occurred at approximately 2:10 p.m. on Tuesday.

“Both men and the vehicle were gone when officers arrived on scene,” HRP said in a statement.

Police describe the victim as a white man with short brown hair and wearing dark clothing.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 30s to 40s, “very tall” with a thin build and a shaved head and wearing dark clothing. The vehicle is described as a black sedan.

Given the time and location of the incident, police say there may be other people who witnessed the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 902-490-5020 or to contact Crime Stoppers.