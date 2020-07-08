Dartmouth woman facing charges in connection with road rage incident involving dog

Send this page to someone via email

Warning: Details included in this story may be disturbing to some readers. Discretion is advised.

A 27-year-old woman is facing charges in connection with a video that shows her allegedly swinging a dog by its leash and using the animal as a weapon during a roadside fight in Dartmouth on Canada Day.

Clarissa Angela Crawley of Dartmouth is facing charges of assault with a weapon and willfully causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.

She’s scheduled to face the charges in Dartmouth provincial court on Wednesday.

Halifax Regional Police say they initially responded to a fight between four women in the 600 block of Windmill Road on July 1 at around 5:30 p.m.

Police say the fight started after two women in one vehicle confronted two others in a second vehicle after allegedly being cut off in a drive-thru.

The women didn’t want to pursue charges upon their arrival, according to police.

But on Sunday, police said they became aware of a video circulating online showing a dog being swung by its neck during a fight.

Police say the dog does not belong to the woman shown in the video.

Global News has decided not to show the video due to its graphic nature.

Police said Crawley was arrested at around 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

Anyone with information on the incident or who may have witnessed the altercation is being asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.

